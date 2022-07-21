Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Cut to $160.00 by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wolfe Research from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

GPN has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Global Payments from $185.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $178.43.

Global Payments Price Performance

GPN opened at $119.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.04. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $105.52 and a 12-month high of $195.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.65%.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading

