Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wolfe Research from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a positive rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.14.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

FOUR stock opened at $36.51 on Wednesday. Shift4 Payments has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $92.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.51.

Insider Activity

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $401.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.60 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 27,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.60 per share, with a total value of $876,204.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,454,052. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 25,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 22.7% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

