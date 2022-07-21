Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Cut to $97.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $111.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Atlantic Securities lowered Medtronic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.13.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $89.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $86.70 and a twelve month high of $135.89.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $15,314,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Medtronic by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 5,682 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 7,679 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

