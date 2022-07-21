Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target Increased to $147.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $147.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Republic Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $139.00 price target on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $141.43.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.3 %

RSG opened at $129.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $145.98. The firm has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.23.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Republic Services will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at $835,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSG. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Republic Services by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 123.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Articles

