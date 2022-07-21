MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target Cut to $515.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $540.00 to $515.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $553.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $518.57.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI opened at $434.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $418.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $471.92. MSCI has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $679.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.62 and a beta of 1.06.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.24. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. The business had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

Institutional Trading of MSCI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its stake in MSCI by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.