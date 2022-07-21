Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 1,746 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,982,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,188,793,000 after purchasing an additional 170,276 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,159,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $514,039,000 after purchasing an additional 58,409 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,775,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $424,695,000 after buying an additional 128,590 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,746,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $416,747,000 after buying an additional 91,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $263,044,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $207.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.13. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.20%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $266.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.28.

In other news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

