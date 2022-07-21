Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.49 Million Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,003 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TFX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 7.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,495 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at about $912,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Teleflex by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,493 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 106.1% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total value of $853,896.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Teleflex from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.38.

NYSE TFX opened at $257.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $265.40 and a 200-day moving average of $304.49. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $235.58 and a 52-week high of $405.97.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 13.22%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

