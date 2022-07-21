National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NNN. State Street Corp boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,330,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,833 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,109,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,768,000 after purchasing an additional 709,779 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 572.5% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 242,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,428,000 after purchasing an additional 206,775 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,959,000 after buying an additional 184,153 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 713,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,285,000 after buying an additional 160,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Stock Performance

NYSE NNN opened at $45.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $39.12 and a one year high of $49.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.81.

National Retail Properties Increases Dividend

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $190.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.63 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 8.05%. National Retail Properties’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NNN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.22.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

