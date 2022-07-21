15,020 Shares in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 15,020 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMED. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Amedisys by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Amedisys by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,252 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 13,394 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Amedisys by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Amedisys by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 340,741 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $58,706,000 after purchasing an additional 168,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 235.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,640 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $24,547,000 after buying an additional 106,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $123.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.90. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.61 and a 12-month high of $265.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $545.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amedisys news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $64,055.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMED. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.88.

Amedisys Profile

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Stories

