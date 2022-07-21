Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 9,000 Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in MediaAlpha were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 27.9% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 80,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 17,514 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,798,000. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,785,000. 65.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAX stock opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $745.69 million, a PE ratio of -32.11 and a beta of 0.50. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.48 and a 12-month high of $35.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.90.

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.20 million. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

In related news, insider Patrick Ryan Thompson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $85,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 83,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,711.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 25,000 shares of company stock worth $247,650 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

