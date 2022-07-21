Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GGB. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Gerdau during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 72,992 shares in the last quarter. Moneda USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Gerdau during the 1st quarter worth $4,467,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos lifted its position in Gerdau by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 1,101,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 123,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter.

Gerdau Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:GGB opened at $4.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average of $5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Gerdau S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $6.62.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

Gerdau ( NYSE:GGB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter. Gerdau had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 19.44%. Analysts predict that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.116 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.62%. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Gerdau’s payout ratio is currently 18.86%.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

