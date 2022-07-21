Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.56 Million Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,799 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Baker Hughes by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $3,851,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,759 shares in the company, valued at $17,676,459.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,237,684 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,942,236. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Baker Hughes stock opened at $25.89 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.68. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 1.55.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 218.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BKR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.99.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Further Reading

