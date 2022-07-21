Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,976 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,976 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter valued at $66,371,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 436.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 466,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,120,000 after acquiring an additional 379,923 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 408,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,607,000 after buying an additional 221,580 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,067,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,717,000 after buying an additional 217,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 348,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,003,000 after buying an additional 140,444 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $46.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.33. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $61.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.36. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $411.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is presently 26.39%.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

