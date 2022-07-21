Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90,071 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 312,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 318.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 570,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,885,000 after acquiring an additional 434,119 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 1.4 %

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $30.40 on Thursday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.03.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 42.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 143.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.45.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

