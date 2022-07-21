Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,980 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 633 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 45.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Cowen set a $83.00 target price on Exact Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.21.

Exact Sciences Stock Up 2.5 %

EXAS stock opened at $48.00 on Thursday. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $35.34 and a twelve month high of $119.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 40.26%. The company had revenue of $486.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $43,581.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,561.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

