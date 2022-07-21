Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LECO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $154.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $134.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.20.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $127.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.79 and its 200-day moving average is $130.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.54. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $148.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.47. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 48.22%. The company had revenue of $925.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

