Northwest Bancshares Inc. Grows Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,211,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,494,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,322,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,825 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,397,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,982,114,000 after buying an additional 5,807,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,619,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,873,632,000 after buying an additional 164,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $89.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $375.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.32 and its 200 day moving average is $84.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. HSBC lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.73.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

