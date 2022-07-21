Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 78,660 ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 78,660 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1,438.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

ACIW opened at $27.29 on Thursday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $36.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $323.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.86 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACIW shares. TheStreet cut ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on ACI Worldwide from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.