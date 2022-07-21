Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,531 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DEI. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DEI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.71.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

DEI opened at $22.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.02, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $238.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.76 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 1.97%. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 254.55%.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Articles

