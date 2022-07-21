Derek Andersen Sells 8,316 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,316 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $116,590.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,090,558 shares in the company, valued at $15,289,623.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snap alerts:

On Friday, July 15th, Derek Andersen sold 1,622 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $21,945.66.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $80,011.38.

On Monday, May 16th, Derek Andersen sold 26,093 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $622,839.91.

Snap Trading Up 9.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $15.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.08 and a beta of 1.20. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Snap from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Snap from $60.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $34.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Snap by 581.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.