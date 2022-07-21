Derek Andersen Sells 8,316 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2022

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,316 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $116,590.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,090,558 shares in the company, valued at $15,289,623.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, July 15th, Derek Andersen sold 1,622 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $21,945.66.
  • On Wednesday, June 15th, Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $80,011.38.
  • On Monday, May 16th, Derek Andersen sold 26,093 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $622,839.91.

Snap Trading Up 9.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $15.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.08 and a beta of 1.20. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Snap from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Snap from $60.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $34.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Snap by 581.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

