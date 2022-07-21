Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 5.3% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Wealth Management boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.0% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 11,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SRC. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $41.99 on Thursday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.79 and a 12 month high of $52.29. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.42). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 35.32%. The company had revenue of $167.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 140.11%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.