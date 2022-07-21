Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 74,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.8% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 23,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 37,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $11.44 and a one year high of $19.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.86 and a beta of 1.33.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 18.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -244.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBRA. Capital One Financial began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Mizuho upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.85.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.