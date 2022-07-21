Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for National Bank Holdings Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of National Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 20th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.00. The consensus estimate for National Bank’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for National Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. National Bank had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 9.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

National Bank Trading Up 3.9 %

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of National Bank from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

NBHC opened at $41.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.89. National Bank has a 52 week low of $34.67 and a 52 week high of $48.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in National Bank by 1,364.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after buying an additional 123,375 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of National Bank by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 18,520 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in National Bank by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in National Bank by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in National Bank by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $232,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,454,544.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.72%.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Further Reading

