European Commercial REIT Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (TSE:ERE)

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for European Commercial REIT in a report issued on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for European Commercial REIT’s FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.25). The company had revenue of C$30.22 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 30th.

