Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Vale in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.91 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.01. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vale’s current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vale’s FY2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 66.28% and a net margin of 40.09%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VALE. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.65.

NYSE VALE opened at $12.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.83. Vale has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $23.15.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Vale by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,855,813,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114,413 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Vale by 8.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,894,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,896,461,000 after acquiring an additional 11,140,797 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vale by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,731,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,117,833,000 after acquiring an additional 216,573 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vale by 19.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,304,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,565,299,000 after acquiring an additional 12,609,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Vale by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,691,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,693,528 shares during the last quarter. 23.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

