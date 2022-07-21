Auto Prop Reit Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Auto Prop Reit in a report released on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley anticipates that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Auto Prop Reit’s FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.
Auto Prop Reit Stock Performance
Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$20.43 million for the quarter.
Auto Prop Reit Announces Dividend
