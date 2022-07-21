Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Capstone Copper in a research note issued on Monday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the mining company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capstone Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capstone Copper’s FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Capstone Copper from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Eight Capital upped their price target on Capstone Copper from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$7.25.

Capstone Copper Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Capstone Copper stock opened at C$2.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.54. Capstone Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$2.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$339.59 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Capstone Copper

In other Capstone Copper news, Senior Officer Bradley Mercer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.02, for a total transaction of C$100,306.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$500,005.35.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.