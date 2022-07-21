Great-West Lifeco Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.66 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report released on Monday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.66 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.77. The consensus estimate for Great-West Lifeco’s current full-year earnings is $3.95 per share.
Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87. The business had revenue of C$9.03 billion for the quarter.
Great-West Lifeco Price Performance
GWO stock opened at C$30.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.84, a quick ratio of 21.78 and a current ratio of 25.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.95. Great-West Lifeco has a 52-week low of C$29.93 and a 52-week high of C$41.50.
Great-West Lifeco Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is 54.27%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Great-West Lifeco news, Director Claude Généreux bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$32.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$195,300.
Great-West Lifeco Company Profile
Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.
Featured Stories
