Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Position Reduced by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Avient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,711,000. Marquard & Bahls AG purchased a new position in Avient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,885,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Avient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,816,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 877.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 566,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,712,000 after acquiring an additional 508,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,335,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,349,000 after acquiring an additional 352,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVNT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Avient from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

AVNT stock opened at $42.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Avient Co. has a 1 year low of $37.09 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.50.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Avient had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 37.40%.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

