Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,174 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,189,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,944,000 after buying an additional 1,247,831 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 163.5% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,306,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,506,000 after buying an additional 810,880 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 396.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 811,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,732,000 after buying an additional 648,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,557,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,029,877,000 after buying an additional 579,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.03.

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Up 0.0 %

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $48.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.79 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.39.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.45 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.47% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 63.10%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.