Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,957 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,957 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. RDA Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $30.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.06. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $27.61 and a 52-week high of $42.41.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.82 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is presently 68.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CUZ shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

