Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Stock Holdings Cut by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA Price Performance

MUSA opened at $271.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.16 and a 200-day moving average of $216.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.83. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.97 and a 12-month high of $277.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $3.43. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 62.11% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 17.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total transaction of $491,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 513,524 shares in the company, valued at $128,483,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total transaction of $491,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 513,524 shares in the company, valued at $128,483,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 5,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,300,215.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,320.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,024 shares of company stock worth $18,243,264 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Murphy USA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Stephens raised their price objective on Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Murphy USA Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.