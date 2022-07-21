Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in Cognex by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 39,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $880,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cognex by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Cognex by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 830,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,156,000 after buying an additional 66,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Cognex by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $47.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.71 and a 200 day moving average of $60.54. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $41.69 and a 52 week high of $92.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.63.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Cognex had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.77%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CGNX shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.18.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at $165,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

