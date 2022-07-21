Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

PKG stock opened at $139.03 on Thursday. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $124.78 and a one year high of $168.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80.

Packaging Co. of America Increases Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.19. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 51.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,197,561.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,348. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,197,561.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,348. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,219,479.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

