Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 61 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 377,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,642,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 236,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,263,000 after purchasing an additional 31,212 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 156,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,467,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares during the period. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Group 1 Automotive

In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total transaction of $181,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total transaction of $181,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total value of $169,132.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,764.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Group 1 Automotive Stock Down 1.9 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $160.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

NYSE:GPI opened at $174.37 on Thursday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.72 and a 1 year high of $212.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.05.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.45 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

