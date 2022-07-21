Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in CoStar Group by 16,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $63,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,823.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $99,872.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,425.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,823.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on CSGP shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.88.

Shares of CSGP opened at $62.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.08 and a quick ratio of 11.08. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $101.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.86 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.41 and a 200 day moving average of $63.24.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $515.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.32 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

