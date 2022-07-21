Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.40 Million Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,903 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,459,114 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,547,000 after buying an additional 897,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $36.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.78. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $48.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $786.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AR shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Antero Resources from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Antero Resources from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $34,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,747,952 shares in the company, valued at $200,028,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 7,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $254,599.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,112.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $34,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,747,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,028,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Antero Resources

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Further Reading

