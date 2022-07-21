Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Greycroft LP purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,320.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,320.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $380,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,242 shares of company stock worth $1,374,510. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Twilio Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWLO. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Twilio from $455.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Twilio from $220.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Twilio from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on Twilio from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Twilio from $175.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.58.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $93.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.11. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.14 and a 1-year high of $412.68. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 1.61.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $875.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.56 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.