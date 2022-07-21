Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,916 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.4% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 196,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 112,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 41,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 299.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 21,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,772. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:SKT opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.14, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.79. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $22.51.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $108.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.62 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 363.65%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

