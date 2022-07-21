Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.10 Million Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 69.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 154,940 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 85,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 17,508 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 100,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 99,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.57.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $34.44 on Thursday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.62 and a 1 year high of $48.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 37.75% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.67%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

