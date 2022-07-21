Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $3.59 Million Investment in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $173.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.07. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $151.62 and a 52-week high of $229.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.00.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

