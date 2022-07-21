EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 26.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties Stock Down 0.1 %

EPR opened at $52.04 on Thursday. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $41.14 and a 12 month high of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 8.14 and a quick ratio of 8.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.46.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.55). EPR Properties had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $157.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 218.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EPR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.70.

EPR Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.