Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.29 Million Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RHP. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RHP. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.20.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $85.15 on Thursday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.46 and a twelve month high of $101.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.11 and a beta of 1.57.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($1.38). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 1,684.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

