Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.44 Million Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in STERIS by 6,323.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,139,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $277,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,711 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in STERIS in the fourth quarter worth $198,152,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in STERIS by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,520,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $370,068,000 after purchasing an additional 480,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in STERIS by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,128,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,978,576,000 after purchasing an additional 452,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in STERIS by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,184,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $288,303,000 after purchasing an additional 302,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In other STERIS news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $545,919.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,540.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STE shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.57.

NYSE STE opened at $213.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.73. The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 89.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $192.40 and a 12 month high of $255.93.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.32%. Research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.97%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

