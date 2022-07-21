Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 127.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 27,870 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 40.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 345,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,640 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 40,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 181.9% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,511 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRVL. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $76.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.69.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $53.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.66. The firm has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.34%.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $551,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 207,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,461,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,383 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,247. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

