Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.63 Million Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $48.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11. Pentair plc has a one year low of $43.60 and a one year high of $80.40.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $999.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pentair in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Pentair from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Pentair from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

