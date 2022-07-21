JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Raised by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.2% of Patten Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $26,485,000. Steph & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 8,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 8,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 104,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,658,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $114.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $336.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.58.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

