Keybank National Association OH Lowers Holdings in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,050 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in TriMas were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriMas by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of TriMas by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of TriMas by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000.

In other TriMas news, insider John Philip Schaefer sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $203,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,612.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRS opened at $27.05 on Thursday. TriMas Co. has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $38.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.71. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.71.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The company had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.68 million. TriMas had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.05%. TriMas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TriMas Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. TriMas’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

