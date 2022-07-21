Keybank National Association OH Acquires 521 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Moderna were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $773,229,000. Theleme Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 5,022,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,100 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,180,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,310,000 after acquiring an additional 943,271 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,229,000 after acquiring an additional 914,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,999,000 after acquiring an additional 905,789 shares in the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,780,413. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,780,413. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 483,029 shares of company stock valued at $69,875,865 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $166.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $66.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.71 and its 200-day moving average is $156.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.77. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.61 and a 52 week high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. Moderna’s revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.