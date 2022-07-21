Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Trading Down 2.3%

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) shares were down 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.62 and last traded at $6.65. Approximately 7,035 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 527,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.
Separately, Chardan Capital started coverage on Energy Vault in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Vault has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRGV. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the 1st quarter valued at $21,416,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the first quarter worth about $360,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the 1st quarter valued at $1,584,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Vault in the second quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the 1st quarter valued at about $533,000.
Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.
